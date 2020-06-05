Heatwave, and a few thunderstorms

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 69F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

A few more thunderstorms may be in the offering for today, as temperatures soar back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon. Any storm that fires could produce sudden strong downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and pockets of very small hail. Of course lightning is always a concern! In the end, please stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Tomorrow and Sunday will offer more heat, and little chances of rain, with temperatures back in the 90’s to around 100. The same can be said for Monday with highs close to the century mark. To add to this misery, will be hot and dry winds in a range from 15 to 30 mph, each afternoon. Make sure to drink plenty of water, and find some shade, if you’re going to be outside during the peak heating hours of the day. Also, don’t forget to apply sunscreen.

Lastly, tropical storm (hurricane), Cristobal could come a shore somewhere between New Orleans and Houston by early Monday morning. Movement looks to be north, and then northeast, away from Texas. As of this writing, no impacts are expected for our area.

Have a safe, cool, and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris