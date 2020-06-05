Heatwave, and a few thunderstorms

Clear

Amarillo

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

101°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

102°F Clear Feels like 102°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 69F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

A few more thunderstorms may be in the offering for today, as temperatures soar back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon.  Any storm that fires could produce sudden strong downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and pockets of very small hail.  Of course lightning is always a concern!  In the end, please stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Tomorrow and Sunday will offer more heat, and little chances of rain, with temperatures back in the 90’s to around 100.  The same can be said for Monday with highs close to the century mark.  To add to this misery, will be hot and dry winds in a range from 15 to 30 mph, each afternoon.  Make sure to drink plenty of water, and find some shade, if you’re going to be outside during the peak heating hours of the day.  Also, don’t forget to apply sunscreen.

Lastly, tropical storm (hurricane), Cristobal could come a shore somewhere between New Orleans and Houston by early Monday morning.  Movement looks to be north, and then northeast, away from Texas.  As of this writing, no impacts are expected for our area.

Have a safe, cool, and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

