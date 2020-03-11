Active weather pattern into the weekend, and next week

Goo

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Pleasant weather continues for today and tomorrow with variable winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs warming back into the low to mid 70’s, each afternoon. Friday, however, turns much cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 30’s, 40’s, and low 50’s. The weekend plus Monday could see a range from the 50’s to nearly 80, while Tuesday looks to turn much colder.

Regarding precipitation – all remains quiet until tomorrow night into Friday, that’s when our next upper-level storm system arrives. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, as the upper-level low treks across the region. If the low passes directly overhead, we could see a rain/snow mix. At this point, any snow amounts look to stay light, and mainly across our northern counties. Additional hit or miss showers and a few thunderstorms may occur on Sunday, followed by a very light wintry mix on Tuesday. At this juncture, no severe weather is expected over the next 7 days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris