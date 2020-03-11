Active weather pattern into the weekend, and next week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Goo

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Pleasant weather continues for today and tomorrow with variable winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs warming back into the low to mid 70’s, each afternoon.  Friday, however, turns much cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 30’s, 40’s, and low 50’s.  The weekend plus Monday could see a  range from the 50’s to nearly 80, while Tuesday looks to turn much colder.

Regarding precipitation – all remains quiet until tomorrow night into Friday, that’s when our next upper-level storm system arrives.  Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, as the upper-level low treks across the region.  If the low passes directly overhead, we could see a rain/snow mix.  At this point, any snow amounts look to stay light, and mainly across our northern counties.  Additional hit or miss showers and a few thunderstorms may occur on Sunday, followed by a very light wintry mix on Tuesday.  At this juncture, no severe weather is expected over the next 7 days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss