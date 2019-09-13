A few Friday night thunderstorms

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Pleasant, humid weather is in store for today with northeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into a range from the upper 70’s to the mid 80’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 83. The 70’s will be in play for this evening for all outdoor activities, including Friday night football. Tomorrow afternoon will see much warmer weather with highs back in the upper 80’s to around 90. The same can be said for Sunday through most of this next week.

This uneventful late summer weather will also hold true for rain chances. As of this writing, little to no thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday. A few storms might return by late in the week.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone, and don’t forget to apply the sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris