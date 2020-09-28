Windy and cool start to our work-week

Greetings,

From record heat on Saturday to windy and cool conditions today. Brisk northerly winds of 20 to 40 mph, will accompany temperatures in the 40’s this morning, giving us a chilly start to our work-week. Coats and sweaters will come in handy. Also, it’s not completely out of the question that we might see a few sprinkles across our northern counties around daybreak. Overall, however, this will be a dry cold front. As the day unfolds, sunshine should return with northerly winds slowly diminishing into the 15 to 25 mph range. Temperatures look to moderate into the 60’s and low 70’s later today.

Tomorrow will start out cool with morning lows in the 40’s, before warming back into the 70’s during the afternoon. Wednesday should see the low to mid 80’s, while Thursday (October 1), will ease back into the 70’s. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday could trade off between the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Unfortunately, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue slim to none throughout the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris