Windy and cool start to our work-week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Greetings, 

From record heat on Saturday to windy and cool conditions today.  Brisk northerly winds of 20 to 40 mph, will accompany temperatures in the 40’s this morning, giving us a chilly start to our work-week.  Coats and sweaters will come in handy.  Also, it’s not completely out of the question that we might see a few sprinkles across our northern counties around daybreak.  Overall, however, this will be a dry cold front.  As the day unfolds, sunshine should return with northerly winds slowly diminishing into the 15 to 25 mph range.  Temperatures look to moderate into the 60’s and low 70’s later today. 

Tomorrow will start out cool with morning lows in the 40’s, before warming back into the 70’s during the afternoon.  Wednesday should see the low to mid 80’s, while Thursday (October 1), will ease back into the 70’s.  Friday, Saturday, and Sunday could trade off between the upper 70’s and low 80’s. 

Unfortunately, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue slim to none throughout the week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss