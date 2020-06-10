Lackadaisical midweek weather

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Greetings,

After our wind storm from yesterday, today will be a much calmer day.  Sunshine and light northwesterly winds will help temperatures warm back into the 80’s this afternoon.  Amarillo looks to top out around 85.  Tomorrow will return to the low 90’s, while a blend of 90’s should be commonplace from Friday through early next week.  The downside could be windy conditions over the weekend.

Regarding precipitation, very isolated thunderstorms might occur for tomorrow evening and Friday evening, across our western counties.  The chance of rain at any one location, however, looks to be less than 20 percent. 

Lastly, fire weather dangers continue to be part of the conversation.  Until widespread rains return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

