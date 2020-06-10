Lackadaisical midweek weather

Greetings,

After our wind storm from yesterday, today will be a much calmer day. Sunshine and light northwesterly winds will help temperatures warm back into the 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out around 85. Tomorrow will return to the low 90’s, while a blend of 90’s should be commonplace from Friday through early next week. The downside could be windy conditions over the weekend.

Regarding precipitation, very isolated thunderstorms might occur for tomorrow evening and Friday evening, across our western counties. The chance of rain at any one location, however, looks to be less than 20 percent.

Lastly, fire weather dangers continue to be part of the conversation. Until widespread rains return, wildfire concerns will continue. Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris