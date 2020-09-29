Beautiful fall weather

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hi everyone, 

We are waking up to a chilly start with morning lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  Coats and sweaters will come in handy.  As the day progresses forward, sunshine and light northwesterly winds will takeover, warming temperatures into the 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow could see the mid to upper 80’s, while Thursday (October 1), will ease back into the 70’s. 

Beautiful fall weather looks to continue for Friday and the weekend with highs trading off between the upper 70’s and low to mid 80’s. 

The big negative to this forecast is the lack of moisture.  Rain chances will continue in the slim to none category over the next 7 days. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Video Forecast

