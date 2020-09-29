Hi everyone,

We are waking up to a chilly start with morning lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Coats and sweaters will come in handy. As the day progresses forward, sunshine and light northwesterly winds will takeover, warming temperatures into the 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon. Tomorrow could see the mid to upper 80’s, while Thursday (October 1), will ease back into the 70’s.

Beautiful fall weather looks to continue for Friday and the weekend with highs trading off between the upper 70’s and low to mid 80’s.

The big negative to this forecast is the lack of moisture. Rain chances will continue in the slim to none category over the next 7 days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris