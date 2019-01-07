A Brisk and Sunny Monday

Howdy friends and good Monday morning. It's a blustery and cool start to the day with winds from the west at 15 to 25 mph, and gusts over 30. A jacket or coat should suffice to keep warm but the brisk winds won't back off much through the day light hours. We will be cooler compared to yesterday with highs in the 50s and 60s and a mostly sunny sky overhead.



Tuesday looks to be more chilly with a few clouds above as the wind comes from the north at 5 to 15 mph and then Wednesday will be about as cool before the 60s return Thursday.



Friday, we should be seeing a few rain showers move into the Panhandles with highs near average.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 50

Average Low: 23

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 0.01"



Soil Temperatures

2": 39

6": 40



Relative Humidity:

AM: 54%

PM: 22%



Drying Potential: High



Pan Evaporation: 0.22"