First full week of May weather

Good Monday afternoon,

Summertime heat returns to some locations today with highs back in the 90’s. Amarillo could top out near 92. Our record locally, is 96 from 1947. Childress might see 101 this afternoon, while many communities across our northern counties look to hover in the 80’s. Also, there is a chance of rain showers across N.E. New Mexico, the Western Oklahoma Panhandle, and S.W. Kansas early tomorrow morning, as another surge of cooler air invades from the north.

Speaking of cooler air, tomorrow will be a nice day with temperatures holding steady in the 70’s, and a few low 80’s. Wednesday and Thursday should follow suit with the 70’s and low 80’s, while Friday turns blustery and much cooler with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. Also, scattered thunderstorms could develop on Thursday across our eastern counties with some becoming severe, followed by a few passing rain showers on Friday morning.

Lastly, nice weather looks to return over the weekend with highs in the 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris