First full week of May weather

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph.
49°F Clear skies with gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
26 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
49°F Clear with gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 48F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 48F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
27 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
50°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Monday afternoon,

Summertime heat returns to some locations today with highs back in the 90’s.  Amarillo could top out near 92.  Our record locally, is 96 from 1947.  Childress might see 101 this afternoon, while many communities across our northern counties look to hover in the 80’s.  Also, there is a chance of rain showers across N.E. New Mexico, the Western Oklahoma Panhandle, and S.W. Kansas early tomorrow morning, as another surge of cooler air invades from the north.

Speaking of cooler air, tomorrow will be a nice day with temperatures holding steady in the 70’s, and a few low 80’s.  Wednesday and Thursday should follow suit with the 70’s and low 80’s, while Friday turns blustery and much cooler with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  Also, scattered thunderstorms could develop on Thursday across our eastern counties with some becoming severe, followed by a few passing rain showers on Friday morning.

Lastly, nice weather looks to return over the weekend with highs in the 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

