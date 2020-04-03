Freezing start to our first weekend of April

Hello everyone,

Blustery and chilly weather are underway with a cold front plowing south across the region. As the air mass saturates behind the front, sprinkles and pockets of drizzle could occur early this morning. A clearing sky should be seen later today with northerly winds diminishing into a range of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures, however, will moderate only into the 40’s and low 50’s for this afternoon. In the end, coats and sweaters will come in handy for today.

Tomorrow morning looks to see freezing temperatures with the upper 20’s and low 30’s, while the afternoon hours should warm back into the upper 50’s and 60’s. Sunday will be nice, albeit a little breezy, with highs in the 70’s, followed by the low to mid 80’s on Monday and Tuesday. Also, a few thunderstorms might skirt across our southern counties on Sunday, but no severe weather is expected at this time.

Please stay healthy and safe, and enjoy your weekend!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris