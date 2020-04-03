Freezing start to our first weekend of April

Clear

Amarillo

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph.
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello everyone,

Blustery and chilly weather are underway with a cold front plowing south across the region.  As the air mass saturates behind the front, sprinkles and pockets of drizzle could occur early this morning.  A clearing sky should be seen later today with northerly winds diminishing into a range of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures, however, will moderate only into the 40’s and low 50’s for this afternoon.  In the end, coats and sweaters will come in handy for today.

Tomorrow morning looks to see freezing temperatures with the upper 20’s and low 30’s, while the afternoon hours should warm back into the upper 50’s and 60’s.  Sunday will be nice, albeit a little breezy, with highs in the 70’s, followed by the low to mid 80’s on Monday and Tuesday.  Also, a few thunderstorms might skirt across our southern counties on Sunday, but no severe weather is expected at this time.

Please stay healthy and safe, and enjoy your weekend!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

