Fog, thundershowers, and cool

Overcast

Amarillo

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

49°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Thursday morning to you. The next cold front is here, and is ushering fog along with another round of thundershowers. Temperatures are cooling off to the 50s and low 60s, so you may want a jacket or sweater, along with the umbrella. Much of the Texas Panhandle and our New Mexico counties get rain and thunder throughout the day, while our northern counties just get cool and cloudy until the precipitation starts to head north this evening. Keep the extra layer near for the afternoon, as we’ll only heat up to the 50s and low 60s, and stay alert for flooded roads.

The 70s push back into the High Plains tomorrow, after a chilly morning, and the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle get the better chance for rain.

A weaker front moves our way to start the weekend but only a few spots could see storms, mainly our eastern counties, but dry weather takes over going into next week.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

