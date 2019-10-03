Fog, thundershowers, and cool

Hello folks and good Thursday morning to you. The next cold front is here, and is ushering fog along with another round of thundershowers. Temperatures are cooling off to the 50s and low 60s, so you may want a jacket or sweater, along with the umbrella. Much of the Texas Panhandle and our New Mexico counties get rain and thunder throughout the day, while our northern counties just get cool and cloudy until the precipitation starts to head north this evening. Keep the extra layer near for the afternoon, as we’ll only heat up to the 50s and low 60s, and stay alert for flooded roads.



The 70s push back into the High Plains tomorrow, after a chilly morning, and the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle get the better chance for rain.



A weaker front moves our way to start the weekend but only a few spots could see storms, mainly our eastern counties, but dry weather takes over going into next week.



Enjoy your Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin