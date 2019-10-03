Hello folks and good Thursday morning to you. The next cold front is here, and is ushering fog along with another round of thundershowers. Temperatures are cooling off to the 50s and low 60s, so you may want a jacket or sweater, along with the umbrella. Much of the Texas Panhandle and our New Mexico counties get rain and thunder throughout the day, while our northern counties just get cool and cloudy until the precipitation starts to head north this evening. Keep the extra layer near for the afternoon, as we’ll only heat up to the 50s and low 60s, and stay alert for flooded roads.
The 70s push back into the High Plains tomorrow, after a chilly morning, and the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle get the better chance for rain.
A weaker front moves our way to start the weekend but only a few spots could see storms, mainly our eastern counties, but dry weather takes over going into next week.
Enjoy your Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Fog, thundershowers, and cool
Amarillo53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart49°F Overcast Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 22 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 22 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
