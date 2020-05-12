Fog ahead of a more mild afternoon

Overcast

Amarillo

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

39°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

38°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

40°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning everyone. After the thunderstorms we had yesterday, it’s a foggy start to the day, with visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile at times. Drive slower if you have to go through fog and watch out for other vehicles. You’ll want an extra layer as well, as we’re starting out with lows in the 30s and 40s. A lot of the cloud cover will clear out this afternoon and we’ll heat up to highs in the 70s out ahead of a frontal boundary. Those northeast of it will only top out in the 50s and 60s. Here in town, we’re looking for the low 70s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible for our southwestern counties, with hail and gusty winds as the main threats this afternoon.

We’ll wake up to fog again Wednesday morning ahead of a much hotter day with highs near 90 and breezy winds. Storms are likely along the dryline for our eastern counties then, with more widespread severe weather possible.

Thursday keeps the heat but not the chance for storms and then temperatures start to come down Friday.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

