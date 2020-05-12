Fog ahead of a more mild afternoon

Good Tuesday morning everyone. After the thunderstorms we had yesterday, it’s a foggy start to the day, with visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile at times. Drive slower if you have to go through fog and watch out for other vehicles. You’ll want an extra layer as well, as we’re starting out with lows in the 30s and 40s. A lot of the cloud cover will clear out this afternoon and we’ll heat up to highs in the 70s out ahead of a frontal boundary. Those northeast of it will only top out in the 50s and 60s. Here in town, we’re looking for the low 70s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible for our southwestern counties, with hail and gusty winds as the main threats this afternoon.



We’ll wake up to fog again Wednesday morning ahead of a much hotter day with highs near 90 and breezy winds. Storms are likely along the dryline for our eastern counties then, with more widespread severe weather possible.



Thursday keeps the heat but not the chance for storms and then temperatures start to come down Friday.



Meteorologist Chris Martin