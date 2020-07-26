Flood capable rain expected

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the 90’s. Rain has been located in eastern NM and to our north, we’re expecting a frontal boundary to move in towards the early morning hours of Monday brings great chances for rain. We are in a Flash Flood Watch starting at 1pm on Monday expiring at 7am on Tuesday. Heavy rain is expected to fall over our northern counties early into the day on Monday, making it’s way into Amarillo towards early noon hours and persisting throughout our evening/possibly overnight hours before we receive another round of precipitation moving through for Tuesday afternoon/evening as well. Highs for both days will be in the 80’s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy as rain clears out with highs returning to the 90’s. Thursday more of the same as Wednesday. Friday through Sunday we’ll be watching for more evening thunderstorms possibly with highs in the 90’s once more. Have a great week!