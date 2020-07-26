Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the 90’s. Rain has been located in eastern NM and to our north, we’re expecting a frontal boundary to move in towards the early morning hours of Monday brings great chances for rain. We are in a Flash Flood Watch starting at 1pm on Monday expiring at 7am on Tuesday. Heavy rain is expected to fall over our northern counties early into the day on Monday, making it’s way into Amarillo towards early noon hours and persisting throughout our evening/possibly overnight hours before we receive another round of precipitation moving through for Tuesday afternoon/evening as well. Highs for both days will be in the 80’s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy as rain clears out with highs returning to the 90’s. Thursday more of the same as Wednesday. Friday through Sunday we’ll be watching for more evening thunderstorms possibly with highs in the 90’s once more. Have a great week!
Flood capable rain expected
Amarillo94°F Few Clouds Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas91°F Clear Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford95°F Broken Clouds Feels like 95°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart91°F Clear Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton94°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa96°F Clear Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent