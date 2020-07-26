Flood capable rain expected

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Amarillo

94°F Few Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

95°F Broken Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
mph
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

94°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the 90’s. Rain has been located in eastern NM and to our north, we’re expecting a frontal boundary to move in towards the early morning hours of Monday brings great chances for rain. We are in a Flash Flood Watch starting at 1pm on Monday expiring at 7am on Tuesday. Heavy rain is expected to fall over our northern counties early into the day on Monday, making it’s way into Amarillo towards early noon hours and persisting throughout our evening/possibly overnight hours before we receive another round of precipitation moving through for Tuesday afternoon/evening as well. Highs for both days will be in the 80’s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy as rain clears out with highs returning to the 90’s. Thursday more of the same as Wednesday. Friday through Sunday we’ll be watching for more evening thunderstorms possibly with highs in the 90’s once more. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss