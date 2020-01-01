First forecast of 2020

Clear

Amarillo

36°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

30°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

22°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

31°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

37°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Happy New Year folks! We’re waking up to a clear sky and temperatures close to freezing but we’ll see ample sunshine later on as temperatures rise to the upper 50s and low 60s. Unfortunately, the warm-up comes with stronger winds, from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow, clouds move overhead as the wind picks up from the north. The next cold front will bring in enough moisture for some light rain or light snow, with snow more likely to the west and northwest. Accumulations, if there are any, will be less than half an inch. Those of us who get the cold rain won’t get much either, but you will want to bundle up. We’ll only warm up to the 40s and low 50s.

The sunshine returns on Friday as the wind backs off a bit but highs will be about the same. Saturday is looking pretty mild but then a dry cold front comes for the latter half of the weekend.

Have a wonderful first day of 2020!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

