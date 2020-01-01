First forecast of 2020

Happy New Year folks! We’re waking up to a clear sky and temperatures close to freezing but we’ll see ample sunshine later on as temperatures rise to the upper 50s and low 60s. Unfortunately, the warm-up comes with stronger winds, from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph.



Tomorrow, clouds move overhead as the wind picks up from the north. The next cold front will bring in enough moisture for some light rain or light snow, with snow more likely to the west and northwest. Accumulations, if there are any, will be less than half an inch. Those of us who get the cold rain won’t get much either, but you will want to bundle up. We’ll only warm up to the 40s and low 50s.



The sunshine returns on Friday as the wind backs off a bit but highs will be about the same. Saturday is looking pretty mild but then a dry cold front comes for the latter half of the weekend.



Have a wonderful first day of 2020!



Meteorologist Chris Martin