Few chances for rain this week

Few Clouds

Amarillo

74°F Few Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s with mostly sunny conditions. Monday will be more of the same, with a few showers and non-severe thunderstorms to our north moving east later into our afternoon/evening hours with calm winds out of the south/southeast. Tuesday we have a chance for scattered thunderstorms continuing into Wednesday morning with a marginal risk for some severe weather with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s once again, breezy on Tuesday with winds out of the Southeast as a cold front moves through. Thursday will be mild with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Friday will be another chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with highs in the low 70’s. Saturday and Sunday will be calm and mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70’s. Have a great week!

