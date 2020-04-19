Few chances for rain this week

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a seasonal day with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s with mostly sunny conditions. Monday will be more of the same, with a few showers and non-severe thunderstorms to our north moving east later into our afternoon/evening hours with calm winds out of the south/southeast. Tuesday we have a chance for scattered thunderstorms continuing into Wednesday morning with a marginal risk for some severe weather with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s once again, breezy on Tuesday with winds out of the Southeast as a cold front moves through. Thursday will be mild with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Friday will be another chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with highs in the low 70’s. Saturday and Sunday will be calm and mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70’s. Have a great week!