Few chances for rain ahead

Clear

Amarillo

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
16 mph SSE
22%
Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
20 mph SSE
0%
Waning Crescent
Dumas

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
20 mph SSE
20%
Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
20 mph SSE
0%
Waning Crescent
Hereford

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
15 mph S
18%
Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
18 mph S
0%
Waning Crescent
Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
24 mph S
17%
Mostly clear and windy. Low 62F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
27 mph S
0%
Waning Crescent
Perryton

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
25 mph S
20%
Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
22 mph SSE
0%
Waning Crescent
Pampa

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
21 mph SSE
20%
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
19 mph SSE
0%
Good Sunday evening, we’ve had another breezy day with temps topping out in the 90’s and partly cloudy throughout the day. Monday will be more of the same with temps in the mid to low 90’s here in the city, with breezy conditions and a chance for a stray thunderstorm towards our northwestern counties. Wednesday we will be partly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 90’s and breezy once more with those southern winds. We will be ridging throughout the entire week. Thursday we’ll have a chance of scattered thunderstorms in our evening hours, with temps in the mid to upper 90’s. Friday there will be another chance for scattered storms in our evening hours, a better chance for rain here in the city with temps in the mid to upper 90’s, partly cloudy and breezy. Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this weekend with partly cloudy conditions but slightly warmer in the upper 90’s. Have a great week!

