Feeling like Winter

Clear

Amarillo

24°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Dumas

26°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

26°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 26°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light freezing rain this evening will change to a wintry mix. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Dalhart

27°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

21°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

24°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of light wintry precipitation. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning. It’s a bitterly cold morning on the High Plains, so plan on bundling up. Extra layers, gloves, scarves and something to cover your head will be needed as we start out with wind chills in the teens. Clouds blanket the area once more, and there may be some freezing drizzle during the day, but by this evening, wintry precipitation starts moving in. We’ll see afternoon temperatures only in the 30s and 40s, though a few folks out in New Mexico will see some sunshine before colder air moves through. Tonight, a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will develop around the area, with snow most likely over our northern counties.

The precipitation will linger on through daybreak tomorrow, so you’ll need to slow down when driving Wednesday morning due to the possibility of ice and snow. Snow accumulations will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. We’ll stay cloudy tomorrow afternoon and cold but then Halloween starts out even more frigid.

The afternoon will be sunny and warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s and then conditions will improve even more over the weekend.

Stay warm and stay safe.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

