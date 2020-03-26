Feeling like summer for a bit

Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning to you. Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far, and today, we’re looking to be even hotter in the afternoon. Temperatures have fallen off to the 40s, 50s, and 60s, and then strong winds hit again today as we warm up to the 80s and 90s. Several spots could see record high temperatures. With this short-sleeves kind-of-weather comes increased wildfire danger, so continue to avoid outdoor burning and stay alert for potential grass fires. Wind speeds will range from 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 50 at times.

Friday continues the high winds but we’ll cool off to the upper 70s and low 80s under even more cloud cover.

Saturday’s temperatures come down more, as we look for highs around 60 but we’ll have much weaker afternoon winds.

Sunday brings us back to the 70s before thundershowers head our way for the start of next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Meteorologist Chris Martin

