Fantastic summertime weather

Clear

Amarillo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday morning. We’re starting off pretty mild with clouds still overhead. Again, we won’t see a completely clear sky today as we warm up to highs in the low 80s with winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph.

This lovely average May afternoon will be followed by yet another tomorrow and Friday is looking pretty similar. The chance for rain has dropped off for the High Plains and outside of the occasional sprinkles, we’ll stay dry this week.

Temperatures get a bump upward this weekend as breezy winds return but the weather is still looking pleasant.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

