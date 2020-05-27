Good Wednesday morning. We’re starting off pretty mild with clouds still overhead. Again, we won’t see a completely clear sky today as we warm up to highs in the low 80s with winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph.
This lovely average May afternoon will be followed by yet another tomorrow and Friday is looking pretty similar. The chance for rain has dropped off for the High Plains and outside of the occasional sprinkles, we’ll stay dry this week.
Temperatures get a bump upward this weekend as breezy winds return but the weather is still looking pleasant.
Have a great Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Fantastic summertime weather
Amarillo58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
