Fall weather returns

Clear

Amarillo

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
29 mph SW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 46F. W winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
46°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 46F. W winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
30 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
26 mph SW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. W winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
40°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. W winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
22 mph WSW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
45°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
28 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
26 mph SW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
40°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
29 mph WSW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 42F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
42°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 42F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
29 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
30 mph WSW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds. Low 47F. W winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Clear with gusty winds. Low 47F. W winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
31 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a windy/hot day with critical wildfire dangers throughout the panhandle as well. We’ll have a cold front move through in our overnight hours bringing our lows into the 30’s and 40’s and 50’s, highs only reaching into the 70’s with calm winds throughout. Tuesday will be a bit warmer in the 80’s but sunny conditions throughout as well yet much warmer on Wednesday in the low 90’s right ahead of another cold front. Much cooler conditions expected on Thursday with highs only in the 60’s. Friday will start to warm up in the 70’s with partly cloudy conditions. Saturday and Sunday we’ll be in the seasonal 70’s as well. Have a great week!

