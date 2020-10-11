Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a windy/hot day with critical wildfire dangers throughout the panhandle as well. We’ll have a cold front move through in our overnight hours bringing our lows into the 30’s and 40’s and 50’s, highs only reaching into the 70’s with calm winds throughout. Tuesday will be a bit warmer in the 80’s but sunny conditions throughout as well yet much warmer on Wednesday in the low 90’s right ahead of another cold front. Much cooler conditions expected on Thursday with highs only in the 60’s. Friday will start to warm up in the 70’s with partly cloudy conditions. Saturday and Sunday we’ll be in the seasonal 70’s as well. Have a great week!
Fall weather returns
46°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 46F. W winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Tonight
40°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. W winds shifting to NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
45°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Tonight
40°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
42°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 42F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Tonight
47°F Clear with gusty winds. Low 47F. W winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
