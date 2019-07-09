Hello and good Tuesday morning folks. We have fewer clouds and showers in the area to start today off, and the weather overall will be drier. Temperatures will soar from the 60s early on to the upper 90s and a few 100s in the afternoon hours. The cap will be stronger, so storms will struggle to form, though one or two very hit-or-miss cells cannot be ruled out. Any storms that pop up won’t be lasting long. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are working outside or have any outdoor plans.
Wednesday, our highs back off a bit and we’ll see storms have a better chance at forming in the evening hours, with heavy downpours and lightning as the main threats. A few showers could linger into Thursday morning.
We’ll see highs in the mid 90s going into the weekend while the potential for rain drops significantly into next week.
Enjoy your Tuesday and stay cool!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Even hotter weather, fewer storms
