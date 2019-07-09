Breaking News
DIRECTV Customers Don’t Lose KAMR

Even hotter weather, fewer storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Dumas

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
64°F Clear
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Hereford

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Dalhart

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Perryton

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Pampa

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Hello and good Tuesday morning folks. We have fewer clouds and showers in the area to start today off, and the weather overall will be drier. Temperatures will soar from the 60s early on to the upper 90s and a few 100s in the afternoon hours. The cap will be stronger, so storms will struggle to form, though one or two very hit-or-miss cells cannot be ruled out. Any storms that pop up won’t be lasting long. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are working outside or have any outdoor plans.

Wednesday, our highs back off a bit and we’ll see storms have a better chance at forming in the evening hours, with heavy downpours and lightning as the main threats. A few showers could linger into Thursday morning.

We’ll see highs in the mid 90s going into the weekend while the potential for rain drops significantly into next week.

Enjoy your Tuesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss