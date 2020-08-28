Even hotter weather, but thunderstorms return

Happy Friday folks! Well, it would be a happier Friday if it wasn’t going to be so hot. This afternoon’s temperatures will beat yesterday’s by a few degrees, and record highs are likely, as we reach the 100s for nearly all of the area. Don’t spend too much time in the heat, don’t leave your kids or pets in a hot car, and drink more water than you normally would. Also, if you work in the heat, take a break if you start to feel dizzy or light-headed. Thankfully, we will see storms moving in from New Mexico this evening, mainly affecting the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle. These cells may bring quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, but heavy downpours are likely.



A few cells linger on overnight but clear out Saturday before another round of evening storms. Tomorrow morning will be breezy, with a frontal boundary arriving but the afternoon looks to be pretty nice and seasonal.



Sunday, temperatures return to the 90s and 100s but Monday we drop back to the 80s, and we’ll see a few storms here and there going into next week.



Have a wonderful weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin