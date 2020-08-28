Even hotter weather, but thunderstorms return

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
64°F Mostly cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
67°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 70F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Some clouds. Low around 70F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Happy Friday folks! Well, it would be a happier Friday if it wasn’t going to be so hot. This afternoon’s temperatures will beat yesterday’s by a few degrees, and record highs are likely, as we reach the 100s for nearly all of the area. Don’t spend too much time in the heat, don’t leave your kids or pets in a hot car, and drink more water than you normally would. Also, if you work in the heat, take a break if you start to feel dizzy or light-headed. Thankfully, we will see storms moving in from New Mexico this evening, mainly affecting the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle. These cells may bring quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, but heavy downpours are likely.

A few cells linger on overnight but clear out Saturday before another round of evening storms. Tomorrow morning will be breezy, with a frontal boundary arriving but the afternoon looks to be pretty nice and seasonal.

Sunday, temperatures return to the 90s and 100s but Monday we drop back to the 80s, and we’ll see a few storms here and there going into next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss