End of July heat wave

Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re waking up to clouds on the way out, which are leftover from a few pockets of rain that made it to our northern counties overnight. There will be ample sunshine today as temperatures soar to the upper 90s and a few 100s with mild winds.



Temperatures inch upwards tomorrow and Thursday, with no cool-down expected until half-way through the weekend. Be on your guard where the heat is concerned. Drink plenty of water if you have to work outdoors or have any outdoor plans. Take frequent breaks and try to cool down if you start to feel light-headed or dizzy. Don’t leave your kids or pets in a hot car and make sure your pets have plenty of water and shade if you leave them outside your home during the day.



Our chances for rain are slim until Saturday night when the next front moves in.



Have a great Tuesday and stay cool out there.



Meteorologist Chris Martin