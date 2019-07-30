End of July heat wave

Fair

Amarillo

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

62°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Dalhart

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
70°F Clear
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
70°F Clear
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re waking up to clouds on the way out, which are leftover from a few pockets of rain that made it to our northern counties overnight. There will be ample sunshine today as temperatures soar to the upper 90s and a few 100s with mild winds.

Temperatures inch upwards tomorrow and Thursday, with no cool-down expected until half-way through the weekend. Be on your guard where the heat is concerned. Drink plenty of water if you have to work outdoors or have any outdoor plans. Take frequent breaks and try to cool down if you start to feel light-headed or dizzy. Don’t leave your kids or pets in a hot car and make sure your pets have plenty of water and shade if you leave them outside your home during the day.

Our chances for rain are slim until Saturday night when the next front moves in.

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool out there.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

