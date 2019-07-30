Good Tuesday morning folks. We’re waking up to clouds on the way out, which are leftover from a few pockets of rain that made it to our northern counties overnight. There will be ample sunshine today as temperatures soar to the upper 90s and a few 100s with mild winds.
Temperatures inch upwards tomorrow and Thursday, with no cool-down expected until half-way through the weekend. Be on your guard where the heat is concerned. Drink plenty of water if you have to work outdoors or have any outdoor plans. Take frequent breaks and try to cool down if you start to feel light-headed or dizzy. Don’t leave your kids or pets in a hot car and make sure your pets have plenty of water and shade if you leave them outside your home during the day.
Our chances for rain are slim until Saturday night when the next front moves in.
Have a great Tuesday and stay cool out there.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
End of July heat wave
Amarillo66°F Fair Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas64°F Fair Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford62°F Fair Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton63°F Fair Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
