Hello friends and good Tuesday morning. For this Election Day, we’re looking for seasonal conditions this afternoon, after chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The clouds will break up a bit as we get around to midday but then come back later as we only heat up to the 50s and 60s. This evening, the next upper-level low brings rain showers to the southern half of the Texas Panhandle, down to the South Plains. This rain lingers on into tomorrow morning.
The sky doesn’t completely clear out tomorrow as we see average highs once more, but sunny weather is ahead for the rest of the week.
We’ll heat up to the 60s Thursday and Friday, along with stronger breezes and this weekend looks to be even warmer.
Have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Election Day seasonal weather
Amarillo38°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford40°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart36°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton33°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa36°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hello friends and good Tuesday morning. For this Election Day, we’re looking for seasonal conditions this afternoon, after chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The clouds will break up a bit as we get around to midday but then come back later as we only heat up to the 50s and 60s. This evening, the next upper-level low brings rain showers to the southern half of the Texas Panhandle, down to the South Plains. This rain lingers on into tomorrow morning.