Election Day seasonal weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

38°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

36°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

36°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning. For this Election Day, we’re looking for seasonal conditions this afternoon, after chilly morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The clouds will break up a bit as we get around to midday but then come back later as we only heat up to the 50s and 60s. This evening, the next upper-level low brings rain showers to the southern half of the Texas Panhandle, down to the South Plains. This rain lingers on into tomorrow morning.

The sky doesn’t completely clear out tomorrow as we see average highs once more, but sunny weather is ahead for the rest of the week.

We’ll heat up to the 60s Thursday and Friday, along with stronger breezes and this weekend looks to be even warmer.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss