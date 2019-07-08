Eastern storms this evening

Breaking News
Fair

Amarillo

93°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

90°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

94°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

92°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
61°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

91°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

After a warm and sunny Monday afternoon, we could see some very spotty showers and thunderstorms start to develop this evening across our eastern counties. Overall these storms will be very spotty but could pulse strong to severe which could lead to some strong damaging wind gusts and down busts.

Looking forward to Tuesday we see a lot of our moisture move out of the region leading to a dry and sunny afternoon. We see some more moisture return to the region Wednesday afternoon leading to some evening showers and thunderstorms which will linger through to Thursday morning.

Thank you for logging on and have a great evening!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

