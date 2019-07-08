Eastern storms this evening

After a warm and sunny Monday afternoon, we could see some very spotty showers and thunderstorms start to develop this evening across our eastern counties. Overall these storms will be very spotty but could pulse strong to severe which could lead to some strong damaging wind gusts and down busts.

Looking forward to Tuesday we see a lot of our moisture move out of the region leading to a dry and sunny afternoon. We see some more moisture return to the region Wednesday afternoon leading to some evening showers and thunderstorms which will linger through to Thursday morning.

Thank you for logging on and have a great evening!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy