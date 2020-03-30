Early week storms possible

Hello folks and good Monday morning. We’re starting out fairly cloudy and a few spots to the east will get a chance for thundershowers before noon. The sky clears out to the west later on, allowing high temperatures in the 60s and 70s and the next system moving through will pop up storms mainly for our northern counties but there’s a minor chance Amarillo could see rain in the afternoon. The stronger storms could have large hail and strong downburst winds, and the tornado threat is very low but not absent.



Storms clear out by Tuesday morning after the latest cold front comes through and we’ll drop to lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll look for more sunshine tomorrow and temperatures back in the 60s and 70s.



The warming trend continues through Wednesday and Thursday with the 70s and 80s likely and breezy conditions, before the wind turns colder for Friday as we drop below average.



Have a great day and stay alert for severe weather.



Meteorologist Chris Martin