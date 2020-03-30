Early week storms possible

Clear

Amarillo

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
19 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
41°F Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Monday morning. We’re starting out fairly cloudy and a few spots to the east will get a chance for thundershowers before noon. The sky clears out to the west later on, allowing high temperatures in the 60s and 70s and the next system moving through will pop up storms mainly for our northern counties but there’s a minor chance Amarillo could see rain in the afternoon. The stronger storms could have large hail and strong downburst winds, and the tornado threat is very low but not absent.

Storms clear out by Tuesday morning after the latest cold front comes through and we’ll drop to lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll look for more sunshine tomorrow and temperatures back in the 60s and 70s.

The warming trend continues through Wednesday and Thursday with the 70s and 80s likely and breezy conditions, before the wind turns colder for Friday as we drop below average.

Have a great day and stay alert for severe weather.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

