Early snow showers before a chilly afternoon

Hello folks and good Thursday morning. The next round of snow is moving through our area, with most of the action in our northern counties. The snow ends by mid-morning for most of us but beforehand, we could have some icy spots on the roads so drive to the conditions in front of you and slow down if needed. The northern Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma Panhandle, southwest Kansas, and far northeast New Mexico could see between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation before the precipitation clears out. The early winds will be howling and we’ll feel wind chills in the teens and single digits so dress in layers. The afternoon is looking to be chilly but much calmer as sunshine returns and we heat up to the 30s and low 40s.



Friday brings much warmer weather as we get closer to average with the low 50s.



Clouds move in for the weekend as we warm to the 60s and we even get a chance at a few spotty rain showers late Saturday night and continuing Sunday.



Temperatures start cooling off early next week.



Stay warm and stay safe friends.



Meteorologist Chris Martin