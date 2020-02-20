Early snow showers before a chilly afternoon

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

23°F Overcast Feels like 7°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

18°F Overcast Feels like 0°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
20°F Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

30°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
21 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

20°F Overcast Feels like 2°
Wind
25 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

19°F Overcast Feels like 4°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F A clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

25°F Overcast Feels like 11°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello folks and good Thursday morning. The next round of snow is moving through our area, with most of the action in our northern counties. The snow ends by mid-morning for most of us but beforehand, we could have some icy spots on the roads so drive to the conditions in front of you and slow down if needed. The northern Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma Panhandle, southwest Kansas, and far northeast New Mexico could see between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation before the precipitation clears out. The early winds will be howling and we’ll feel wind chills in the teens and single digits so dress in layers. The afternoon is looking to be chilly but much calmer as sunshine returns and we heat up to the 30s and low 40s.

Friday brings much warmer weather as we get closer to average with the low 50s.

Clouds move in for the weekend as we warm to the 60s and we even get a chance at a few spotty rain showers late Saturday night and continuing Sunday.

Temperatures start cooling off early next week.

Stay warm and stay safe friends.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Video Forecast

