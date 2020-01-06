Dry winds to start the week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

25°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 15°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Monday morning folks. We’re waking up to a clear sky and temperatures close to average. The sky remains pretty clear after sunrise as another dry cold front moves through, cranking up the winds by noon, at 15 to 30 mph. Daytime highs will be close to what we had yesterday, just down a few degrees.

More sunshine is on the way tomorrow, but the winds will come from the southwest instead, allowing us to heat up to around 60.

The strongest winds this week come on Wednesday as the next dry system passes overhead, though more clouds move across the High Plains with highs in the 60s again.

A stronger cold front looks to hit by Friday, dropping us back to the 40s.
Avoid outdoor burning this week as dry conditions continue.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss