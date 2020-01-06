Good Monday morning folks. We’re waking up to a clear sky and temperatures close to average. The sky remains pretty clear after sunrise as another dry cold front moves through, cranking up the winds by noon, at 15 to 30 mph. Daytime highs will be close to what we had yesterday, just down a few degrees.
More sunshine is on the way tomorrow, but the winds will come from the southwest instead, allowing us to heat up to around 60.
The strongest winds this week come on Wednesday as the next dry system passes overhead, though more clouds move across the High Plains with highs in the 60s again.
A stronger cold front looks to hit by Friday, dropping us back to the 40s.
Avoid outdoor burning this week as dry conditions continue.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Dry winds to start the week
Amarillo31°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas31°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford33°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart27°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton25°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa32°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Good Monday morning folks. We’re waking up to a clear sky and temperatures close to average. The sky remains pretty clear after sunrise as another dry cold front moves through, cranking up the winds by noon, at 15 to 30 mph. Daytime highs will be close to what we had yesterday, just down a few degrees.