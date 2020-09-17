Dry weather, but nice conditions

Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. E winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. E winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Hello friends and good Thursday morning. Another pretty great day is on tap for us, with a smoky sky above and average temperatures here at the surface. We’ll top out in the 80s again, but just a few degrees less than we got to yesterday. The wind comes in from the north and northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

The 80s continue into this weekend as the wind gets slightly stronger but very little else changes, so enjoy the pleasant conditions.

Next week, temperatures come up slightly as calm weather keeps on going.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

