Hello friends and good Thursday morning. Another pretty great day is on tap for us, with a smoky sky above and average temperatures here at the surface. We’ll top out in the 80s again, but just a few degrees less than we got to yesterday. The wind comes in from the north and northeast at 5 to 15 mph.
The 80s continue into this weekend as the wind gets slightly stronger but very little else changes, so enjoy the pleasant conditions.
Next week, temperatures come up slightly as calm weather keeps on going.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Dry weather, but nice conditions
Amarillo56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. E winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hello friends and good Thursday morning. Another pretty great day is on tap for us, with a smoky sky above and average temperatures here at the surface. We’ll top out in the 80s again, but just a few degrees less than we got to yesterday. The wind comes in from the north and northeast at 5 to 15 mph.