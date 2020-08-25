Hello folks and good Tuesday morning. We will continue to see hazy and hot weather this week as smoke from wildfires over the western United States moves over us. High temperatures are again above average for today, reaching the 90s with a few spots closing in on 100. Make sure to protect your kids and pets from the heat, and if you have to work outdoors, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.
Temperatures top out in the 90s tomorrow and Thursday but crank up to the 100s for many of us on Friday before backing off this weekend.
Showers and storms come around Saturday and Sunday afternoons and rain chances stay about as good next week.
Have a wonderful Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Dry, hazy, and hot weather continues
Amarillo69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
