Dry, hazy, and hot weather continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Hello folks and good Tuesday morning. We will continue to see hazy and hot weather this week as smoke from wildfires over the western United States moves over us. High temperatures are again above average for today, reaching the 90s with a few spots closing in on 100. Make sure to protect your kids and pets from the heat, and if you have to work outdoors, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

Temperatures top out in the 90s tomorrow and Thursday but crank up to the 100s for many of us on Friday before backing off this weekend.

Showers and storms come around Saturday and Sunday afternoons and rain chances stay about as good next week.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss