Dry conditions continue

Clear

Amarillo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had another seasonal September day with highs in the 80’s and breezy conditions becoming more apparent in our evening hours. Sunday morning will be on the cool side with lows in the 50’s with sunny conditions throughout the day outside of the hazy conditions as well, highs will be in the 80’s and the same goes for Monday. We’ll be on a dry pattern for a while before we see a break in this dry pattern, possibly not until the following weekend. Tuesday, is the first day of fall, with highs in the 80’s. Wednesday through Saturday we’ll remain high and dry with highs in the 80’s. Have a great weekend!

