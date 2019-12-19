Dry and breezy winds

Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

28°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

22°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

21°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

29°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 19°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
23°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Thursday morning folks. The day is starting off cold but not much cooler than the December average. We’ll have to deal with a more breezy wind by midday, running at 15 to 25 mph from the southwest under increasing high-level cloud cover. Bundle up for this morning, and keep a jacket handy for the afternoon as we will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the 50s.

Friday, the wind backs off a bit but we’ll be even cooler with day time temperatures around 50, rebounding to the 60s on Saturday.

Sunday’s the first day of winter, and it will feel nothing like it, as we warm to the low 70s with breezy winds.

By Christmas Eve (Tuesday), a quick-moving low pressure system comes through to bring some light rain to the High Plains that goes from the evening into Christmas morning. Stay tuned for any changes to that holiday event forecast.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

