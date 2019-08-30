Dorian’s Growing Threat

With Hurricane Dorian gaining strength, Florida residents are preparing for the worst.

(NBC News) As Hurricane Dorian gains strength, Florida residents are preparing for the worst.

The current forecast indicates Dorian could be a Category 4 storm, with winds over 130 miles an hour, but the track of the storm still isn’t clear.

“Truth of the matter is we are under the cone, the whole state is under the cone, and where it lands nobody knows,” Miami city commissioner Manalo Reyes warns.

Lines stretch outside of grocery stores and gas stations. Others are filling sandbags and gathering supplies.

Landfall is expected sometime Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2L8Efg7