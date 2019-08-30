Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Dorian may threaten Florida as Category 3 hurricane this weekend

Dorian’s Growing Threat

Weather

With Hurricane Dorian gaining strength, Florida residents are preparing for the worst.

by: Jay Gray

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

82°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Dumas

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Hereford

86°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Perryton

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
66°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Pampa

73°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 73°
Wind
22 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

(NBC News)  As Hurricane Dorian gains strength, Florida residents are preparing for the worst.

The current forecast indicates Dorian could be a Category 4 storm, with winds over 130 miles an hour, but the track of the storm still isn’t clear.

“Truth of the matter is we are under the cone, the whole state is under the cone, and where it lands nobody knows,” Miami city commissioner Manalo Reyes warns.

Lines stretch outside of grocery stores and gas stations.  Others are filling sandbags and gathering supplies.

Landfall is expected sometime Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2L8Efg7 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss