Crazy Thanksgiving Week weather

Howdy folks and good Monday morning. This holiday week will go from pretty and nice to windy and colder fairly soon so enjoy the decent weather today. After low temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning, we’ll look to heat up to the upper 50s to mid 60s under a sunny sky.



Tuesday’s winds get pretty intense as we cool off to the 40s and 50s. We can expect wind speeds from 35 to 45 mph tomorrow, and wind gusts up to 65 mph, which means potential damage to property and power outages.



Wednesday, the wind backs off but we’ll stay cold and then overnight into Thanksgiving Day, rain, sleet, and snow will all be possible with the next big system. The precipitation looks to continue through most of the holiday.



Stay tuned for updates as any shift in the track of this system will change who gets what on Thanksgiving. Friday will bring a switch-over to mainly rain before precipitation finally ends.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin