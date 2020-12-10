Cooling down before precipitation moves in

Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

26°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

27°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

25°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good morning everyone. The next weather-maker is headed this way and brings changes for this evening, while much of today will be pretty nice. Once more, we’re waking up to lows in the 30s, with a few spots in the 20s. Clouds increase in coverage this afternoon but we’ll heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s ahead of the next cold front that splits the Texas Panhandle by 4 pm. Those behind it will only heat up to the 50s. A few rain showers are possible tonight but thanks to dry conditions here at the surface, we won’t see much moisture.

Friday will start out with some light snow showers for our northern counties with some light rain to the south. Temperatures only rise to the 30s and 40s with a cloudy sky above.

Saturday brings back sunshine and a slight warm-up before another round of snow moves through that night.

Sunday will be windy and even more chilly as the snow moves out. Snow accumulations look to be low, as of right now, generally less than two inches.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

