Good morning everyone. The next weather-maker is headed this way and brings changes for this evening, while much of today will be pretty nice. Once more, we’re waking up to lows in the 30s, with a few spots in the 20s. Clouds increase in coverage this afternoon but we’ll heat up to highs in the 60s and 70s ahead of the next cold front that splits the Texas Panhandle by 4 pm. Those behind it will only heat up to the 50s. A few rain showers are possible tonight but thanks to dry conditions here at the surface, we won’t see much moisture.
Friday will start out with some light snow showers for our northern counties with some light rain to the south. Temperatures only rise to the 30s and 40s with a cloudy sky above.
Saturday brings back sunshine and a slight warm-up before another round of snow moves through that night.
Sunday will be windy and even more chilly as the snow moves out. Snow accumulations look to be low, as of right now, generally less than two inches.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cooling down before precipitation moves in
Amarillo31°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas26°F Clear Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford27°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart28°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton25°F Clear Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa35°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
