Howdy folks and good Friday morning. The wind has died down quite a bit after the latest cold front has moved through, and though it’ll be a bit breezy, the wind won’t be as bad as yesterday. It’s jacket-worthy cool this morning and mild highs are on the way as we heat up to the 60s and low 70s.
We won’t see any rain today, but we’ll start out tomorrow cloudy and misty and a few heavier showers will be possible in the afternoon. Temperatures only reach the 50s on Saturday and we’ll be even colder Sunday with the 40s as rainy conditions continue. A bit more rain is possible Monday as the 50s come back but then we’ll see sunshine and warmer weather by Tuesday.
Be safe and enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cooling down before a rainy weekend
Amarillo47°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas40°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford44°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart45°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton44°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa46°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
