Cooling down before a rainy weekend

Clear

Amarillo

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

40°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

44°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Howdy folks and good Friday morning. The wind has died down quite a bit after the latest cold front has moved through, and though it’ll be a bit breezy, the wind won’t be as bad as yesterday. It’s jacket-worthy cool this morning and mild highs are on the way as we heat up to the 60s and low 70s.

We won’t see any rain today, but we’ll start out tomorrow cloudy and misty and a few heavier showers will be possible in the afternoon. Temperatures only reach the 50s on Saturday and we’ll be even colder Sunday with the 40s as rainy conditions continue. A bit more rain is possible Monday as the 50s come back but then we’ll see sunshine and warmer weather by Tuesday.

Be safe and enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

