Good Friday morning friends! It’s cold again with the passage of another front and this one is windy. Bundle up appropriately for the morning as it feels like the teens and 20s out there. As the day goes on, the wind dies down and actually gets fairly calm for the afternoon hours. We will see a sunny sky at that point but we’ll only warm up to the 50s and low 60s.
Saturday starts off chilly but the daytime weather looks much nicer as we top out in the 70s. A few thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon but severe weather chances look to be low.
Sunday continues with the pleasant weather and our warming trend takes us into next week.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cooling down before a nice weekend
