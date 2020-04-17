Cooling down before a nice weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

30°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

28°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 14°
Wind
22 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

31°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 19°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

29°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

32°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Friday morning friends! It’s cold again with the passage of another front and this one is windy. Bundle up appropriately for the morning as it feels like the teens and 20s out there. As the day goes on, the wind dies down and actually gets fairly calm for the afternoon hours. We will see a sunny sky at that point but we’ll only warm up to the 50s and low 60s.

Saturday starts off chilly but the daytime weather looks much nicer as we top out in the 70s. A few thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon but severe weather chances look to be low.

Sunday continues with the pleasant weather and our warming trend takes us into next week.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss