Cooler weekend outlook

Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dumas

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
68°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Hereford

78°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
69°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
66°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Perryton

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Pampa

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
72°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Morning!

We are expecting one more hot afternoon today before we see a cool down this weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 90s and triple digits throughout the region today along with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight tonight into early Saturday morning a cold front will move through the region helping to slightly cool the region and also spark some very spotty showers and thunderstorms this region.

Day time highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend leading to some very cool and comfortable afternoons.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High:106° / 2012

Record Low: 56° / 1925

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 83°

6″: 83°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 0.00″ / -0.11″

Year to Date: 13.46″ / +0.99″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.40″

AM Humidity: 64%

PM Humidity: 11%

