Cooler weekend outlook

We are expecting one more hot afternoon today before we see a cool down this weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 90s and triple digits throughout the region today along with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight tonight into early Saturday morning a cold front will move through the region helping to slightly cool the region and also spark some very spotty showers and thunderstorms this region.

Day time highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend leading to some very cool and comfortable afternoons.

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High:106° / 2012

Record Low: 56° / 1925

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 83°

6″: 83°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.00″

Month to Date: 0.00″ / -0.11″

Year to Date: 13.46″ / +0.99″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.40″

AM Humidity: 64%

PM Humidity: 11%