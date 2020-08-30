Cooler week ahead

Good Sunday evening, we’re tracking another round of isolated storms this evening that may pulse strong with heavy downpours, strong straight line winds, hail and an isolated tornado risk. All activity will exit the panhandles in our overnight hours. We’ll have a cold front to follow dropping our temps into the 80’s and 70’s for the most of us with another chance for scattered storms late with the possibility for severe weather to our SE counties. Tuesday we may be tracking some on and off storms throughout the day to our southern counties before Amarillo gets a chance for rain in the evening. Wednesday we’ll have another round of storms with highs in the 80’s. Thursday will remain dry for now with partly cloudy conditions. Friday we’ll have another front increasing our rain chances in the evening. Saturday and Sunday remain on the drier side for now with temps in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Have a great week!