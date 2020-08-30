Good Sunday evening, we’re tracking another round of isolated storms this evening that may pulse strong with heavy downpours, strong straight line winds, hail and an isolated tornado risk. All activity will exit the panhandles in our overnight hours. We’ll have a cold front to follow dropping our temps into the 80’s and 70’s for the most of us with another chance for scattered storms late with the possibility for severe weather to our SE counties. Tuesday we may be tracking some on and off storms throughout the day to our southern counties before Amarillo gets a chance for rain in the evening. Wednesday we’ll have another round of storms with highs in the 80’s. Thursday will remain dry for now with partly cloudy conditions. Friday we’ll have another front increasing our rain chances in the evening. Saturday and Sunday remain on the drier side for now with temps in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Have a great week!
Cooler week ahead
Amarillo88°F Clear Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas91°F Clear Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford90°F Clear Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 16 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton89°F Clear Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous