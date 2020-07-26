Sunday we’ll have a muggy start and a relatively humid day throughout with storms mostly to our west and north, pop up storms throughout the area cannot be ruled out. We have an upper level ridge and high pressure system creating the clockwise flow aiding with some storm development. Sunday night storms will continue into the next day paired with a cold front and upper level trough mostly to the north, Monday will be a cloudy and rainy day throughout with scattered storms possible throughout the day for most of the panhandle. We may continue that trend going into Tuesday as that front becomes stationary with chances of rain consistent throughout the day for Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the 80’s for both days. Wednesday through Saturday we’ll have a slight chance for storms and highs returning to the 90’s. Have a great weekend!
Cooler temps with better rain chances ahead
Amarillo71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent