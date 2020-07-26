Cooler temps with better rain chances ahead

Good Saturday evening, we've had a summer day with highs in the 90's and pop up storms throughout the area. Sunday we'll have a muggy start and a relatively humid day throughout with storms mostly to our west and north, pop up storms throughout the area cannot be ruled out. We have an upper level ridge and high pressure system creating the clockwise flow aiding with some storm development. Sunday night storms will continue into the next day paired with a cold front and upper level trough mostly to the north, Monday will be a cloudy and rainy day throughout with scattered storms possible throughout the day for most of the panhandle. We may continue that trend going into Tuesday as that front becomes stationary with chances of rain consistent throughout the day for Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the 80's for both days. Wednesday through Saturday we'll have a slight chance for storms and highs returning to the 90's. Have a great weekend!