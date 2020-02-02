Good Sunday morning everyone, we have had a mild end to our weekend with highs in the mid to low 70’s for most of the area. Monday topping out in the mid to high 60’s again. Monday will be breezy at times. Tuesday we have a chance for some precipitation in the form of scattered snow showers across the area, no accumulation is expected at this time here in Amarillo. Tuesday will be blustery and cold as well with highs in the mid to low 30’s and lows in the teens for most of the area. Wednesday will be more of the same with highs in the mid to high 30’s and partly cloudy for most of the day. Thursday, Friday and Saturday we will return to seasonal weather with highs in the 50’s and 60’s. Have a great weekend!
Cooler temperatures on the way
Amarillo37°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas35°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford31°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart34°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton32°F Clear Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa40°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous