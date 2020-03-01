Cooler temperatures on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

39°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ve had yet another mild weekend with highs today reaching the 60’s and low 70’s across the area but not nearly as breezy as yesterday. Monday will be much cooler once a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures to the mid to low 50’s along with cloudy conditions. Tuesday will be our next chance for precipitation with highs barely reaching the 40’s, along with blustery conditions. Wednesday will be much more pleasant with highs in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will return to more mild conditions with highs in the high 60’s and low 70’s. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss