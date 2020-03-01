Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ve had yet another mild weekend with highs today reaching the 60’s and low 70’s across the area but not nearly as breezy as yesterday. Monday will be much cooler once a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures to the mid to low 50’s along with cloudy conditions. Tuesday will be our next chance for precipitation with highs barely reaching the 40’s, along with blustery conditions. Wednesday will be much more pleasant with highs in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will return to more mild conditions with highs in the high 60’s and low 70’s. Have a great week!
Cooler temperatures on the way
Amarillo41°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas36°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F A few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford33°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart36°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton32°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa39°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent