Cooler temperatures on the way

Good Sunday evening everyone, another mild day to our weekend! Highs for today in the upper 60’s across the area. Monday will have similar conditions! Highs for Monday in the mid 60’s. Tuesday we do have a cold front moving in dropping our temperatures in the low 40’s and upper 30’s with a chance for snow on Wednesday and highs in the 30’s for both our Wednesday and Thursday. We return to more mild/seasonal conditions going into next weekend with highs back in the upper 50’s. Have a great week!
Amarillo32°F Clear Feels like 24°
- 9 mph SSW
- 79%
Tonight
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- 13 mph SW
- 0%
- Last Quarter
Dumas26°F Clear Feels like 19°
- 6 mph NW
- 88%
Tonight
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
- 12 mph SW
- 0%
- Last Quarter
Hereford34°F Clear Feels like 28°
- 7 mph WSW
- 84%
Tonight
41°F Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- 16 mph WSW
- 0%
- Last Quarter
Dalhart23°F Clear Feels like 23°
- 3 mph W
- 88%
Tonight
37°F Mostly clear. Low 37F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- 11 mph WSW
- 0%
- Last Quarter
Perryton31°F Clear Feels like 31°
- 0 mph
- 92%
Tonight
33°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- 10 mph S
- 10%
- Last Quarter
Pampa33°F Clear Feels like 33°
- 0 mph
- 95%
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- 13 mph S
- 0%
- Last Quarter