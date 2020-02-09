Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ve had a chilly start in the 30’s but we should warm up into the low 50’s and high 40’s. Our next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday and Wednesday as a stronger cold front moves through. Snow showers expected for Tuesday with a high of 30 and lows in the 20’s, Wednesday we are expecting more of a rain/snow mix with temperatures remaining in the 30’s. For the remainder of the week we will remain in the 40’s but Saturday we will warm back up into the 50’s. Have a great weekend!
Cooler temperatures on the way
Amarillo39°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas33°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford30°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart35°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton34°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa37°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous