Cooler temperatures on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

33°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

30°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

34°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

37°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ve had a chilly start in the 30’s but we should warm up into the low 50’s and high 40’s. Our next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday and Wednesday as a stronger cold front moves through. Snow showers expected for Tuesday with a high of 30 and lows in the 20’s, Wednesday we are expecting more of a rain/snow mix with temperatures remaining in the 30’s. For the remainder of the week we will remain in the 40’s but Saturday we will warm back up into the 50’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss