Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday morning will be cold with lows in the 30’s but we’ll warm up into the 60’s throughout the day.

Monday we’ll return to the low 70’s and sunny conditions. We’ll be slightly warmer on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 70’s before moderating back into the low 70’s with breezy conditions going into next weekend. Calm weather will stick around throughout the next several days and slightly above average temperatures. Have a good weekend!