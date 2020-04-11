Good Saturday afternoon everyone, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s with chances for severe weather towards our eastern and southeastern counties. For Sunday we will be much cooler as a cold front moves through later in the day, keeping our temperatures from getting out of the 50’s and lows will then drop to the 20’s for our evening hours. For Monday more of the same, with a chance of a rain/snow mix later in the evening switching over to snow showers as the temperatures drop further. For highs on Monday and Tuesday, we will be in the lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Wednesday we will warm back up into the lower 60’s, before dropping back to the mid 50’s on Thursday as another front moves through. Friday and Saturday will be more seasonal in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Have a great weekend!
Cooler Easter Sunday ahead
Amarillo78°F Few Clouds Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas77°F Clear Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 12%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford78°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 24 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 14%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 46F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 24 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart78°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 25 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 9%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 22 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton81°F Clear Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 15 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa82°F Clear Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Humidity
- 12%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous