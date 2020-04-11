Cooler Easter Sunday ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Amarillo

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
24 mph WSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 46F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 46F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
24 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
25 mph SSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
42°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday afternoon everyone, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s with chances for severe weather towards our eastern and southeastern counties. For Sunday we will be much cooler as a cold front moves through later in the day, keeping our temperatures from getting out of the 50’s and lows will then drop to the 20’s for our evening hours. For Monday more of the same, with a chance of a rain/snow mix later in the evening switching over to snow showers as the temperatures drop further. For highs on Monday and Tuesday, we will be in the lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Wednesday we will warm back up into the lower 60’s, before dropping back to the mid 50’s on Thursday as another front moves through. Friday and Saturday will be more seasonal in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss