Cooler Easter Sunday ahead

Good Saturday afternoon everyone, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s with chances for severe weather towards our eastern and southeastern counties. For Sunday we will be much cooler as a cold front moves through later in the day, keeping our temperatures from getting out of the 50’s and lows will then drop to the 20’s for our evening hours. For Monday more of the same, with a chance of a rain/snow mix later in the evening switching over to snow showers as the temperatures drop further. For highs on Monday and Tuesday, we will be in the lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Wednesday we will warm back up into the lower 60’s, before dropping back to the mid 50’s on Thursday as another front moves through. Friday and Saturday will be more seasonal in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Have a great weekend!