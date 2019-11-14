Good Thursday morning friends. We’re starting out with slightly below average lows and thankfully calm conditions. The wind remains pretty mild throughout the day under a mostly sunny sky. This afternoon won’t be as warm as yesterday but the weather won’t be bad at all, as we top out in the 50s.
A warmer wind comes tomorrow and temperatures rebound to the 60s and 70s, with more of the same for Saturday. A windy cold front Sunday morning might bring a few sprinkles but the chance for precipitation looks pretty low. From the 50s that afternoon, we’ll get back to the 70s as early as Monday.
Have a terrific Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cooler, but not terrible, weather
