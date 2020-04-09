Cooler but nice weather before weekend rain chances

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The latest cold front is moving through and we’ll look for considerably cooler weather today and more cloud cover. Temperatures only reach the 60s and 70s this afternoon with breezy winds at times.



Friday brings highs down a few more degrees and then a few showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.



Temperatures soar back to the 70s on Saturday with more day time sunshine before thunderstorms develop over our eastern counties.



Much colder winds blow on Easter Sunday as we cool off to the 50s but then Monday gets even more chilly with a mixture of rain and snow moving in by the evening.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin