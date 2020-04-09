Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The latest cold front is moving through and we’ll look for considerably cooler weather today and more cloud cover. Temperatures only reach the 60s and 70s this afternoon with breezy winds at times.
Friday brings highs down a few more degrees and then a few showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.
Temperatures soar back to the 70s on Saturday with more day time sunshine before thunderstorms develop over our eastern counties.
Much colder winds blow on Easter Sunday as we cool off to the 50s but then Monday gets even more chilly with a mixture of rain and snow moving in by the evening.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cooler but nice weather before weekend rain chances
Amarillo56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 17 mph SE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford50°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart49°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton45°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
