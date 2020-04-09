Cooler but nice weather before weekend rain chances

Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. The latest cold front is moving through and we’ll look for considerably cooler weather today and more cloud cover. Temperatures only reach the 60s and 70s this afternoon with breezy winds at times.

Friday brings highs down a few more degrees and then a few showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures soar back to the 70s on Saturday with more day time sunshine before thunderstorms develop over our eastern counties.

Much colder winds blow on Easter Sunday as we cool off to the 50s but then Monday gets even more chilly with a mixture of rain and snow moving in by the evening.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

