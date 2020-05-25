Good Monday morning folks. On this Memorial Day, we’re looking for cloudy and cool conditions to linger past sunrise. It’ll be a breezy day, with winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph and we’ll only heat up to the 50s and 60s, with a few 70s off the caprock. Low clouds and mist are likely for most of us, while our southern counties could have a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and a few may become severe with hail and gusty winds. If you can hear thunder, you need to head indoors.
Rain chances drop off quite a bit for the rest of the week, and we’ll look for highs in the 70s and 80s tomorrow, with similar temperatures just about each day. Breezy winds are likely by Thursday and Friday, and this weekend is looking nice.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Cooler and damp for Memorial Day
Amarillo53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 20 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 22 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 20 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
