Cooler and damp for Memorial Day

Good Monday morning folks. On this Memorial Day, we’re looking for cloudy and cool conditions to linger past sunrise. It’ll be a breezy day, with winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph and we’ll only heat up to the 50s and 60s, with a few 70s off the caprock. Low clouds and mist are likely for most of us, while our southern counties could have a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and a few may become severe with hail and gusty winds. If you can hear thunder, you need to head indoors.

Rain chances drop off quite a bit for the rest of the week, and we’ll look for highs in the 70s and 80s tomorrow, with similar temperatures just about each day. Breezy winds are likely by Thursday and Friday, and this weekend is looking nice.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

