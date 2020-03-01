Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a mild end to a mild weekend. Temperatures soaring to the high 60’s and low 70’s across the area. Tomorrow a cold front does move through dropping our temperatures into the 50’s with mostly cloudy conditions. Tuesday, we have a chance for showers across the area while remaining in the low 50’s as well. Wednesday will be much more pleasant with temperatures in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. We will go into next weekend with mild and sunny conditions, along with very strong winds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Have a great week!
Cool start to first week of March
Amarillo72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 20 mph W
- Humidity
- 14%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 5 mph
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 10%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent