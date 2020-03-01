Cool start to first week of March

Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a mild end to a mild weekend. Temperatures soaring to the high 60’s and low 70’s across the area. Tomorrow a cold front does move through dropping our temperatures into the 50’s with mostly cloudy conditions. Tuesday, we have a chance for showers across the area while remaining in the low 50’s as well. Wednesday will be much more pleasant with temperatures in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. We will go into next weekend with mild and sunny conditions, along with very strong winds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Have a great week! 

