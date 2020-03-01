Cool start to first week of March

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a mild end to a mild weekend. Temperatures soaring to the high 60’s and low 70’s across the area. Tomorrow a cold front does move through dropping our temperatures into the 50’s with mostly cloudy conditions. Tuesday, we have a chance for showers across the area while remaining in the low 50’s as well. Wednesday will be much more pleasant with temperatures in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. We will go into next weekend with mild and sunny conditions, along with very strong winds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Have a great week!