Cool morning leads to warm up and windy afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Good Thursday Morning evreyone, a cold front settled in this morning keep our lows in the 20’s and 30’s as well as preventing out highs from exceeding the mid 50’s. Winds today will be fairly moderate from the North at 10-20 mph. Friday will be a bit more pleasant as we will warm up to the mid 50’s, lows still will remain in the 30’s. For Saturday we do have another cold front moving through but a fairly weak cold front which will make Saturday breezy but highs will still be in the mid to low 50’s. Sunday and Monday we will be pretty mild with highs in the mid to low 60’s as well as breezy on Monday. Our next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday when we have another cold front moving through keep our temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday in the high 40’s and low 50’s. Have a great rest of your week!